Douglas G Nelson

LODI - On August 26, 2023, after a long and tough battle with CBD-Parkinson’s over the past decade, Doug left this world to be at home with those that went before him.
Doug was a child of Christ! He was a lifelong member Lodi First Lutheran Church, where he served on council and as a deacon for many years. Doug was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Jeanne Nelson (Stone) for 51 years. He was also a devoted father and community member who will be greatly missed. Doug graduated from Lodi High School in 1966 and received a business degree in accounting from Madison Business College. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Lodi Area Fire Department for 37 years and worked at Oscar Mayer in Madison for 39 years. He was an avid golfer and curler throughout his life. He is a GEO and multi-Langdon golf tournament champion, as well as a gold medalist in golf at the Badger State Games. Doug won numerous bonspiels in curling over the years and was always warmly regarded by teammates and opponents alike. He was also one of the ice makers at the Lodi Curling Club like his father before him. He’s likely golfing and curling with many old friends that went before him.
Doug is survived by wife, Jeanne Nelson (Stone), son, David Nelson (Rachel); daughters, Abby Nelson (Chad Schroeder) and Sarah Nelson-Hosler (Jeremy Hosler); grandchildren, Anika and Trevor Nelson; sister, Lynda Bartholomew; brothers-in-law, Gary “Ski”, Greg, Randy, and Chris Stone; many nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Lucinda Nelson; mother and father-in-law, Lyle and Fay Stone; brothers-in-law, Jim Bartholomew and Jeff Stone; sister-in-law, Tanya Stone; niece, Brandi Stone; and nephew, Doug Stone.
A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, from 5 pm to 7 pm at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi. Funeral services to be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 258 Lodi St., Lodi, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, with visitation from 10 am to 11 am and the service starting at 11 am. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service. There will be no burial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lodi Area Fire Department, Lodi First Presbyterian Church, and Agrace Hospice. A special thank you to all of the staff at Sauk Prairie Hospital and Agrace Hospice for their tremendous care and support. We’ll all see you again, Good Curling, Fore! and peace be with you.