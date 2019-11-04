DOUGLAS FOSTER

Douglas J. Foster, age 48, of Ridgeway, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

He was born in Madison on October 6, 1971, a son of Gregory and Joyce (Kitsemble) Foster.

He graduated from Pecatonica High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1991-1994. Doug worked as a sheet rock installer and landscaper before working for the Village of Ridgeway for 13 years. On October 10, 2009, he married Bobbie Joe Lease.

Doug loved his dogs, Gypsy (deceased) and Willow, the outdoors, going to auctions and garage sales. He was a very gifted with woodworking and his drawings. He especially enjoyed his Sunday drives with Bobbie Joe, looking for deer, relaxing and talking life.

Doug is survived by his wife Bobbie Joe; his parents Greg and Joyce Foster; his brothers Dan (Amy) Foster and their children Brynn and Bailey, Duane Foster and Donnie (Jen) Foster and their children Brianna and Jessa; his grandmother Blanche Foster; his in-laws, Bruce and Mary Lease; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Ruby Kitsemble, Ron Foster, his aunt Janice Kitsemble and his uncle Randy Doescher.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at ST. BRIDGET'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Ridgeway, where Military Rites will be accorded by the Ridgeway American Legion after the mass.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Iowa County Cancer Coalition, PO Box 36, Cobb, WI 53326.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

400 E. Grace Street, Dodgeville

www.gorgenfh.com