Douglas “Doug” A. Jones, age 86, of Prairie du Sac passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. He was born in Baraboo on Dec. 20, 1936 to the late Alex and Evelyn (Magli) Jones. Doug was a graduate of Prairie du Sac High School; class of 1955. Following High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force; serving 4 years stationed in Texas. Upon his return from the service he started his apprenticeship with the Steamfitter Union, Madison Local 394 working for Johnson Controls and later University Wisconsin Madison until he retired.
Doug was united in marriage to Sherryl Koenig at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Blackhawk on May 18, 1963; he passed just a couple days short of their 60th Anniversary. Together they raised their family in Prairie du Sac, before moving near Spring Green. They enjoyed their retreat on the sloughs of the Wisconsin River and restoring their own prairie habitat. With their love of the outdoors and the river, they both volunteered with F.L.O.W.-Friends of the Lower Wisconsin River; focusing on conservation of the river habitat and water quality.
Doug enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time on Lake Wisconsin and the River. He lived by, “leave it better than you found it”. He was an Eagle Scout and leader of Troup 73; passing on his love of the outdoors to his family and his two boys, also Eagle Scouts. At Christmas time, Doug’s family and grandchildren would often receive some of Doug’s handmade woodworking projects. He was a past member of the Prairie du Sac Fire Dept., past member of the Prairie du Sac Masonic Lodge and member of Concordia United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sherryl; three children, Jill (Herb Lancaster) Jones-Garton and her children, Casey and Cody; Jeff (Angie) and their children, Claudia, Quinntin, Connor and Logan; Clay (Teri Starry) and Clay’s children, Finlay and Rowan. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a sister, Marilyn Greimel and his in-laws, Roman and Doris Koenig.
A Memorial Service for Doug will be held at 12:00 pm-Noon on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service.
Memorials in Doug’s name can be made to the Sauk City Food Pantry or F.L.O.W in honor of Doug’s love of the river.