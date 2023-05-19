Douglas "Doug" A. Jones

Douglas “Doug” A. Jones, age 86, of Prairie du Sac passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. He was born in Baraboo on Dec. 20, 1936 to the late Alex and Evelyn (Magli) Jones. Doug was a graduate of Prairie du Sac High School; class of 1955. Following High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force; serving 4 years stationed in Texas. Upon his return from the service he started his apprenticeship with the Steamfitter Union, Madison Local 394 working for Johnson Controls and later University Wisconsin Madison until he retired.

Doug was united in marriage to Sherryl Koenig at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Blackhawk on May 18, 1963; he passed just a couple days short of their 60th Anniversary. Together they raised their family in Prairie du Sac, before moving near Spring Green. They enjoyed their retreat on the sloughs of the Wisconsin River and restoring their own prairie habitat. With their love of the outdoors and the river, they both volunteered with F.L.O.W.-Friends of the Lower Wisconsin River; focusing on conservation of the river habitat and water quality.