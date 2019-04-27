RANDOLPH--Milton D. "Douglas" Burcham age 68 passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home.

He was born on August 20, 1950 in Brandon, MS to Milton and Mary (Burnham) Burcham. He moved to Wisconsin in 1982 and in 1984 met his future wife, Jacquelyn Barnett. The couple were married on July 21, 1984 in Rio. Douglas worked as a welder for 25 years at Robbins Manufacturing in Fall River. He enjoyed working on his hobby farm and spending time with his family.

Douglas was a devoted Christian who volunteered his time and loved the Lord. Survivors include his wife, Jacquelyn of Randolph; two daughters Lakeisha Posey of Mississippi and Lindsay (Benjamin) Franke of Fox Lake; four grandchildren Tyson Franke, Tegan Franke, Courtney Burcham and Cynthia Brieanna Burcham; two sisters Virginia (David) Burnham of Brandon MS and Barbara (John) Barry of Uttica MS; one brother Jerry (Sonja) Burcham of Tennessee; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Duane in 2016 and step-son Travis in 2013. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at MOUNTAIN FAITH CHURCH 11104 Moon Road, Baraboo. Pastor David Gonzalez will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Mountain Faith Church or the family.