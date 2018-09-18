Douglas B. Thurlow

Madison - Douglas Beach Thurlow, brother, husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare Fitchburg after a six-year battle with melanoma.



Doug and his twin brother David were born July 29,1955, in Machias, Maine to Frederick and Barbara (Prescott) Thurlow. After early years in Lubec and Bar Harbor, Maine the family moved to the Boston area. Doug graduated from high school in Bedford, Massachusetts in 1973.



Doug first attended Kalamazoo College in Michigan where he made many close lifetime friends. He graduated from U-Mass Amherst and earned two master's degrees from UW-Madison- one in Public Administration and one in Urban and Regional Planning.



Doug married Karin Peterson, a graduate school classmate, on his 34th birthday and they recently celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary. Doug and Karin have two sons, Peter Frederick and Thomas Gordon. They were Doug's pride and joy.



Doug worked as a planner for the cities of Pittsfield and Waltham, both in Massachusetts and for over two decades for the Wisconsin Department of Development/Commerce/WEDC. His focus was always in support of low-income communities.



Doug had a passion for social justice, the Boston Red Sox, his family, friends, and his dogs.

Doug is survived by his wife, Karin; sons, Peter and Tom; twin brother, David (Judy); sister, Ann (David Malahoff) Thurlow; niece, Cassidy (David) Yochoff; grandnephew, Freddie Yochoff; loving in-laws, many friends, and his dog Ali.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Barbara Thurlow, as well as dogs Buddy and Mack.



A memorial service will be held at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison on Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, September 24, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial party will be held at a later date for out of town friends.



Doug was an excellent cook and enjoyed feeding people. Memorials can be made to the Catholic Multi-Cultural Center in Madison which provides meals to the hungry seven days a week, or to Agrace HospiceCare.



The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Albertini and the nurses and staff at the Carbone Cancer Center, the many aides from Bright Star who cared for Doug over the past year, and the wonderful staff at Agrace.



We will miss and always remember Doug's warmth, his endless interest in others, and his big, heartfelt laugh.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434