Doug Craver

Madison – Doug Craver, age 73, died on July 11, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on August 8, 1949 in Grand Rapids, MI to parents, F. Raymond “Ray” and Bette Jeanne “BJ” (Stoner) Craver.

As a child, Doug survived polio and went on to have an active childhood and young adulthood. He was a dedicated member of his high school swim team and was recruited to enroll at Colgate University, graduating in 1971 with his bachelor’s degree in history. He spent his working life serving members and the public by managing numerous private clubs and restaurants.

Tags