Madison – Doug Craver, age 73, died on July 11, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on August 8, 1949 in Grand Rapids, MI to parents, F. Raymond “Ray” and Bette Jeanne “BJ” (Stoner) Craver.
As a child, Doug survived polio and went on to have an active childhood and young adulthood. He was a dedicated member of his high school swim team and was recruited to enroll at Colgate University, graduating in 1971 with his bachelor’s degree in history. He spent his working life serving members and the public by managing numerous private clubs and restaurants.
Doug married Layni Martin on March 1, 1982 in Fort Worth, TX, moving to Madison in 2008, and retiring in 2009. He really enjoyed listening to classic rock and blues guitarists. He loved to travel; spending time in New Zealand and the Galapagos Islands were among his favorite destinations.
Doug had a good sense of humor. He was a liberal and will be remembered for his strong opinions about politics in the 21st Century.
He is survived by his wife, Layni Martin Craver; son, James Craver; brother, Steve (Rebecca Stage) Craver; sister, Kristin Craver; sisters-in-law, Nina (Geina Turner) Martin, Lisa (Michel) Smyth; 3 nieces and 2 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the In Home and Inpatient Staff of Agrace Hospice.
Memorials may be made to ACLU, Planned Parenthood, or Agrace HospiceCare.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 21, 2023 at Natural Path Sanctuary, 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona, WI. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.