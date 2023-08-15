Dorothy Tadder

Dorothy Mae Meade Chatten Tadder, 96, formerly of Richland Center passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Jefferson.
Dorothy was born to Raymond and Catherine (Knaus) Meade on August 25, 1926. She married Leslie Chatten, and they had a son, Gary Chatten. After Leslie’s death, Dorothy married Jesse Prentiss Tadder on December 24, 1960. She was a very kind, loving, and hardworking wife and mother. She worked on the farm with Prent for several years. As their girls grew older, Dorothy worked as a cashier for 16 years at Burnstad’s grocery store. This was followed by another 22 years of retail work at Wal-Mart, finally retiring at the age of 88. After retirement, Dorothy could be found sitting in her favorite chair completing word search puzzles or watching wrestling on the television. She loved playing cards and board games, and had a passion for all things purple. Dorothy loved her family with all of her heart and relished every moment she spent with them. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jesse Prentiss Tadder; Sister: Eleanor Buchanan of Beloit, WI; Daughters: Penny (Damon) Newton of Kaufman of Texas, Kelly (Jack) Douglas of Jefferson, WI; Eight grandchildren: Cyndi Chatten, Crystal (Jon) Mulholland, Charles (Becky Meyer) Chatten, Randy (Whitney Wise) Newton, Raymond (Kayla Page) Newton, Roseanne Parsons, Megan (Curtis) Smith, Tadd (Samantha Rutherford) Douglas; Ten great-grandchildren; Eight great-great-grandchildren; Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Raymond Meade and Catherine (Knaus Meade) Weller, husband Leslie Chatten, son Gary Chatten, brothers Raymond and Veril Meade, sister Evelyn Glass, and infant great-grandson Isaac Oliver Newton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery.
A livestream of the service can be viewed at the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service website. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM.
The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.