Dorothy Tadder

Dorothy Mae Meade Chatten Tadder, 96, formerly of Richland Center passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Jefferson.

Dorothy was born to Raymond and Catherine (Knaus) Meade on August 25, 1926. She married Leslie Chatten, and they had a son, Gary Chatten. After Leslie’s death, Dorothy married Jesse Prentiss Tadder on December 24, 1960. She was a very kind, loving, and hardworking wife and mother. She worked on the farm with Prent for several years. As their girls grew older, Dorothy worked as a cashier for 16 years at Burnstad’s grocery store. This was followed by another 22 years of retail work at Wal-Mart, finally retiring at the age of 88. After retirement, Dorothy could be found sitting in her favorite chair completing word search puzzles or watching wrestling on the television. She loved playing cards and board games, and had a passion for all things purple. Dorothy loved her family with all of her heart and relished every moment she spent with them. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

