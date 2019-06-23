Dorothy Sullivan

Died on Wed. June 19, 2019 in Fitchburg. Dorothy was born in Waunakee on June 9, 1925 to Archie and Margaret (Thorstad) Wheeler.

She married Alvin Pilsner and he preceded her in death and later married Russell Sullivan and he also preceded her in death. Dorothy was employed at United Way and later CA Hooper. She was a longtime member of St Bernard's Catholic Church in Madison.

She enjoyed crocheting and watching any kind of sporting event on television, especially the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.

Survivors include her sons Richard (Sally) Pilsner and David Pilsner; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wed. June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church 209 South St Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 until the time of services. Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison.