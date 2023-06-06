Dorothy Patricia Moe

Dorothy Patricia Moe was born in Superior, WI on October 26,1937 to Rose (Sislo) Nollet and George Nollet. She started dating the love of her life, Roger Moe, at the end of her Senior year in High School and they were married on July 19,1958. Their small family grew with the addition of daughters Connie (Keith Ballweg) and Robin (Jan Ruhland) in Superior but they would soon leave everything and everyone they knew to build a life in Prairie du Sac, WI.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Dorothy held down various jobs beginning with the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company in Superior. Once her daughters were in school Dorothy reentered the workforce, working as an office assistant/secretary at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant, for Jim McGuine at SRA, at the Sauk Prairie Star Newspaper and at Isenberg’s Hardware Store in Baraboo. She also spent some time working at the J and S Drive In. Dorothy was an active member of St Aloysius Church and the Alter Sodality, served on various community committees, belonged to the golf league at Lake Wisconsin Country Club, was a leader with the Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H club, volunteered at the Sunshine Patch gift shop at the old Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital and was a member of several bridge clubs.