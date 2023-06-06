Dorothy Patricia Moe was born in Superior, WI on October 26,1937 to Rose (Sislo) Nollet and George Nollet. She started dating the love of her life, Roger Moe, at the end of her Senior year in High School and they were married on July 19,1958. Their small family grew with the addition of daughters Connie (Keith Ballweg) and Robin (Jan Ruhland) in Superior but they would soon leave everything and everyone they knew to build a life in Prairie du Sac, WI.
In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Dorothy held down various jobs beginning with the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company in Superior. Once her daughters were in school Dorothy reentered the workforce, working as an office assistant/secretary at the Badger Army Ammunition Plant, for Jim McGuine at SRA, at the Sauk Prairie Star Newspaper and at Isenberg’s Hardware Store in Baraboo. She also spent some time working at the J and S Drive In. Dorothy was an active member of St Aloysius Church and the Alter Sodality, served on various community committees, belonged to the golf league at Lake Wisconsin Country Club, was a leader with the Sauk Prairie Earthlings 4-H club, volunteered at the Sunshine Patch gift shop at the old Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital and was a member of several bridge clubs.
Dorothy became Gift Shop owner/operator for The Robin’s Nest in the early 1980’s, the same time she was given her most cherished title “Grandma Moe” by grandchildren Lindsey (Brook Morris), Travis Ruhland, Breanna (Ryan Hellenbrand), Casey Ruhland, Tierney (Tyler Zeman), Danae (Derric Junakin) and Lauren (Jeff Peetz). Dorothy took a job at the Lands’ End call center in Cross Plains so that she could spoil her “Tier One” crew as much as possible. She loved buying them clothes, attending their activities and taking them on special adventures.
Roger and Dotty spent many years traveling the country with family and special friends. They became snowbirds in 2000 when they purchased their winter home in Surprise, AZ. Dorothy was a gracious hostess welcoming everyone who wanted to visit and escape from the cold Wisconsin weather for a few days.
By 2014 life began slowing down for Dorothy due to a 9 year battle with lung diseases but she persevered with great courage and strength. During that time she was able to enjoy becoming Great Grandma to Gibson and Steven Junakin, Kane, Hunter, Walker and Sutton Hellenbrand, Decklyn and Mason Zeman and Isaiah and Mckinley Morris. Great Grandma Dotty was thrilled to learn that the Peetz twins due to arrive in October will be little girls.
Dorothy is also survived by her brother-in-law Lawrence Ligman, sister-in-law Barb Moe, a niece, a nephew and 2 cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Barb LIgman, Christine and Oscar Moe, her grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins, 2 nephews, and many dear friends.
Dorothy’s family would like to thank the kind and caring staffs at Sauk Prairie Clinic, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, SSM Health, St Mary’s Hospital, UW Hospital and Clinics, Dr Maribeth Baker, Dr Piotr Wojdyla, Dr James Runo, Nurse Practitioner Amy Chybowski and St. Croix Hospice
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8,2023 beginning at 9:30 at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. Burial will be held in the church cemetery following the mass.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.