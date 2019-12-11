Dorothy Marie Lindstrom

Beloit / Janesville / Madison: Dorothy M. Lindstrom, 100, of Madison, passed away Friday Dec. 6, 2019.

She was born June 28, 1919, daughter of Frank and Mary (Young) Boschel. She married Ronald Lindstrom May 23, 1942 in La Crosse.



She is survived by her daughter, Jean (Wayne) Duddleston, of Madison, 2 grandchildren; Matthew Duddleston and Anne Duddleston-Starr, 4 great grandchildren; Trevor, Hunter, Nathan, and Hope. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 2 sisters, Eva and Ruth.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 13, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave., Madison, with visitation from 10am until time of service. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Park, S. Beloit.



Special thanks to St. Mary's Care Center for their care of Mom.



