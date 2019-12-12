OREGON - Dorothy Mae Gasner, age 88, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 4, 1931, in Troy, Wis., the daughter of John W. and Evangeline (Clavadatscher) Anderson. Dorothy graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1949. She married Allan Gasner on Oct. 18, 1950.

Music was always an important part of her life and she enjoyed playing the piano and saxophone throughout high school. Dorothy was the church organist at Peoples United Methodist Church in Oregon for well over 40 years. After her husband, Allan's death in 1994 she took up the saxophone again and played with several community bands over the years. Dorothy loved being outside and active, she roller skated and biked well into her 70's, and was known to take the grand kids sledding. She loved her Badgers, no matter the sport, and was always willing to let the UW Athletic Director know her opinion.

Most importantly, Dorothy loved being a homemaker, caring for her kids and home were extremely important to her. She supported her children's and grandchildren's activities, spending a lot of time at concerts, marching band shows, soccer games, and plays. After the children were grown, Dorothy was very proud of the fact that she went back to the work force in her 50's. She started as a typist and was proud that she continued to learn and grow with the ever-changing technologies in the business world.

Dorothy is survived by her four children, David (Jeanette) Gasner, Donn (Renee) Gasner, Ann Marie Loving and Ireta Gasner; grandchildren, Kevin (Maggie) Gasner, John (Amanda) Gasner, Angela (Jeremy) Kirch, Desiree Loving, Trent Loving, Jocelyn (Stevie) Smith and Olivia Gasner; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Audrey Eastman and Lorene (Arlan) Ketelboeter; sister-in-law, Carol Anderson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Allan; brother, John A. Anderson; brother-in-law, Robert Eastman; and special friend, Bill Greiber.

A funeral service will be held at PEOPLE'S UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 North Alpine Parkway, Oregon, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 with Rev. Kate Sweet and Rev. Jason Mahnke presiding.

Visitation will be held at the church from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Burial will be at Black Hawk Cemetery in Sauk City.

The family wishes to thank her dialysis drivers and Sharon Stammen, who helped her to stay in her home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Lake United Methodist Camp or to the Harrisburg Troy Historical Society.

