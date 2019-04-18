Dorothy Mae Bostad Hamre (nee Lovick)-Sun Prairie/Sauk Prairie/Lodi/DeForest-Dorothy Mae Bostad Hamre (nee Lovick) passed away on April 10th at Hyland Crossing in Sun Prairie, WI.



Born on January 1, 1930 in the town of Leeds, Dorothy attended Bethany Lutheran College and studied music and Latin. After graduating from Bethany, her love of music - particularly organ music - led her to a longtime career as a church organist in area Lutheran churches. Dorothy also had a very successful career in civil government. She served as Clerk in the town of Vienna from 1969-1976. In 1978, she was appointed Village Clerk-Treasurer of Prairie du Sac, where she served until retirement in 1993. In 1998, Dorothy was awarded the prestigious Certified International Finance Administrator award. And during her tenure in Prairie du Sac, she was a pioneer in driving the municipality recycling programs that are now utilized across the state.



In addition to her business skills and love of music, Dorothy was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. She always loved a good Norwegian joke; and no one was better at telling a funny story.



In 1950, she married LaVerne Bostad, who preceded her in death in 2013, and together they had five daughters, Pat Bostad, Nancy (Ken) Kokesh, Connie Bostad, Jackie (Dan) Frosch, and Karen (Jim) Doering. In 1990, she married Edward Hamre, who preceded her in death in 2018. Dorothy and Ed loved international travel, and especially loved taking long Sunday afternoon rides on local back roads.



Dorothy is survived by her daughters; her grandchildren, Brad and Brooke Kokesh, Ally (Brad) Youderian and Taylor Frosch, Alex and Ben Doering; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by LaVerne Bostad and Edward Hamre; her parents, Hans and Christina Lovick; and siblings, Agnes (William) Meddings, Minnie (Thomas) DiSalvo, Thelma (John) Harrington, Harold (Marion) Lovick, Helen (Earle) Heisig, and Kenneth Lovick,; nephews, James Heisig and Michael Meddings; and grandson, Joseph Frosch.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Dr., Sun Prairie, WI. Rev Charlie Brandt and Rev. Steve Vera will preside. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Entombment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hyland Campus in Sun Prairie and Heartland Hospice for their loving care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established for the churches she so faithfully served.



Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI