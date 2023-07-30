Dorothy M. Tucker

BROOKLYN - Dorothy M. Tucker, age 90, of Brooklyn, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Manor. She was born on May 18, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of George and Stephanie (Kost) Mesch.

Dorothy was one of 12 children, six boys and six girls. She graduated from Senn High School in 1951.  Dorothy married Elmer Tucker Jr. on Oct. 17, 1952, in Chicago.  She was president of the Madison Fire Department Credit Union for over 15 years, retiring in 2005. Prior to her employment at MFDCU she worked for the Chicago School District. Dorothy was a former member of the Women of the Moose.