BROOKLYN - Dorothy M. Tucker, age 90, of Brooklyn, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Manor. She was born on May 18, 1933, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of George and Stephanie (Kost) Mesch.
Dorothy was one of 12 children, six boys and six girls. She graduated from Senn High School in 1951. Dorothy married Elmer Tucker Jr. on Oct. 17, 1952, in Chicago. She was president of the Madison Fire Department Credit Union for over 15 years, retiring in 2005. Prior to her employment at MFDCU she worked for the Chicago School District. Dorothy was a former member of the Women of the Moose.
Dorothy was an avid reader. She enjoyed embroidery and was a wonderful seamstress. She loved her dogs.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter-in-law, Susanne (Frank) Egli; grandchildren, Renee (Russ) Slezak, Amber Tucker, Alex Tucker, and Abbie Tucker; great-grandchildren, Kolton Tucker, Christopher (Laura Miramontes) Slezak and Nicholas (Michelle) Slezak; great-great-grandchild, Cameron Russell Slezak; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Roy Tucker Jr.; parents; daughter, Lorraine Knitter; son, Elmer Tucker III; and 11 siblings.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville, Wis. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
