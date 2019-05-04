Dorothy M. (Hubert) Faber

Dorothy Marie Faber, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1925 in Marinette, WI to Minerva (Utke) and Warren Hubert. After graduating from Marinette High School in 1942, she worked at the Marinette Eagle Star and was active in the local Junior Women’s Club. One of the club’s wartime projects was corresponding with service men that were overseas and Dorothy wrote every week to over two dozen of them.

She married Edward John Faber on December 29, 1947 and they enjoyed over 67 years together. Her beloved husband passed away at the age of 90, on January 13, 2015. They have six children, Michael (Lynn) of Essex Junction, VT, Timothy (Leanne) of New Glarus, WI, John (Lori) of Middleton, WI, David of Martha’s Vineyard, MA, Anne Marie (Jeffrey) Hyland of Verona, WI, and son-in-law John Bloodgood. Grandchildren include Elizabeth and Nicholas Faber; Matthew and Jessica Bloodgood; Rebecca, Andrew, Eliot and T.J. Faber; Lindsay, Allison and Sarah Faber; Eva and Erik Faber; and Cole, Ryan and Michael Hyland. Great grandchildren include Vincent and Sierra Marselle, Jordan and Maya Faber, Evan and Sophie Faber, Phoebe and Owen Rogers, Sophia and Wesson Faber, Isabella and Oliver Faber, and Madelyn and Benjamin Bloodgood. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Bloodgood of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; siblings, Robert, John “Jack”, and Noralee Paeske; and nephew, Robert.

Following their marriage, Dorothy and Ed lived in Mercer, Neillsville, Superior, Marinette and finally settled in Verona, WI in 1962. One of her great joys in life, besides raising six children, was assisting the nuns who were living and teaching at St. Andrew’s Parochial School. When the school closed, her attention turned to the annual bazaar and other church activities. After they moved to Verona one of her first activities was participating in the local Newcomers Club. Then it was several bridge clubs, American Legion Auxiliary and one of her favorites The Lunch Bunch. As the years went by she became active in the Red Hats and enjoyed their monthly meetings until Alzheimer’s disease began to slow her down.

After working, and living the “American Dream”, Dorothy and Ed spent twenty winters in their retirement home near the Rio Grande River in Alamo, TX. They loved to travel and visited 37 foreign countries and all 50 states. But some of her happiest days were spent at their cottage on Hidden Springs Lake near Neshkoro, WI. One of the family highlights was their frequent family reunions at various locations and annual Christmas celebrations in the family home. Her renditions of “The Night Before Christmas”, with all the grandbabies at her feet, will be sadly missed. Her family was the center of her life and each one had a special place in her heart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 North Main Street, with Father John Sasse presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of the Mass at the church. Burial at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery.

A special thanks to the caring and kind staff at Noel Manor and Heartland Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor her memory with a gift to your favorite charity. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com