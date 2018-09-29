Dorothy M. Crook, age 95, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at Upland Hills NRC.

Dorothy was born on November 3, 1922 in Arena to Carson and Ida (Davis) Starr. She married Norman L. Crook of Dodgeville on December 14, 1941. The couple farmed in Dodgeville Township until retiring to Dodgeville in 1960. Norman preceded her in death on September 30, 1985. Dorothy was a member of Faith Fellowship Church and Church Women.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to the Boundry Waters for her annual fishing trip. She loved decorating cakes and worked at Piggly Wiggly just so she could decorate cakes. She loved listening to the Milwaukee Braves and carried a radio around the farm so she wouldn’t miss a game. Her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dorothy will be dearly remembered for her contagious smile.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Crook; her parents; two sisters, Betty (Herb) Ladd and Velma (Bob) Parsons and three brothers, Clarence, Orville and Donald (Ida) Starr.

Dorothy is survived by eight grandchildren, Mary (Pete) Patrin of Dodgeville; Jeff Crook (fiancé Tyna Dull) of Richland Center; Brett (Patti) Crook of Dodgeville; Jeri Lynn (Steve) Strohschein of Grantsburg,WI; Sarah (Abdul) Hassan of Clear Lake; Pamela Anderson (fiancé Charles Hotchkiss) of LaCrosse; Bobbi Jo (Bruce) Hemauer of St. Croix Falls; Carrie Mueller of Clear Lake as well as many great and great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

A Celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Faith Fellowship Church in Dodgeville. Pastor Jim McMahon will officiate with burial in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home and at the church on Saturday after 10:00 A.M. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com