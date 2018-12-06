Dorothy Lucille Kraege

Dorothy Mickelson Meythaler Kraege, 92, peacefully passed away on November 2, 2017 at St. Mary's hospital from complications of Alzheimers, after spending one month in a local nursing home.

Just previous to that she'd lived several years at her childhood home in Mt. Horeb, being cared for by her two children. Dorothy's first job was as a pin setter for the Mt. Horeb bowling alley. After graduating from high school, she moved to Madison and worked as a bookkeeper for the Truax Base Exchange. There she met and in 1945 married Lester Meythaler, head of UW's Office of Student Veterans Affairs. Together they raised two children. While taking care of her family was the center of Dorothy's life, she also enjoyed antiquing, reupholstering, crafting, and playing regular and tournament bridge.

Four years after Lester's untimely death in 1964, she moved to Alaska and would later reminisce about salmon fishing and other adventures there. She returned to Madison two years later and worked on and off as a bookkeeper for Ray-O-Vac. During this time she traveled extensively with her son, Bill. She also traveled with her girlfriends to various hot springs in Arkansas.

Eventually she met and in 1976 married F. Halsey Kraege, a semi-retired estate attorney who served as mayor of Madison from 1943 - 1946. The Kraege's enjoyed dining out and staying at B&B's during short road trips throughout Wisconsin. After Halsey's death in 1983, Dorothy resumed her travels with Bill, including trips to Japan, Puerto Rico, the EU, and Aruba. She and her grandson once sailed the S.S.Norway to the Bahamas.

In Madison, Dorothy enjoyed chatting and reading the newspaper over her morning coffee at the Shorewood McD's. She loved life, and retained her gift of quick repartee throughout most of her life, being able to make almost anyone laugh.

She is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Berg of Mt. Horeb (formerly of Ann Arbor, MI); her grandson, Hans Berg of Empire, CO; and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Olaus and Jeannette (Fosshage) Mickelson of Mt. Horeb; her brother Gaylord Mickelson; her sister Ruth Mickelson Fill; and by only three weeks, her loving son, William Meythaler.

Details are pending for a joint memorial for Dorothy and Bill.

Please share your memories.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

608-238-3434