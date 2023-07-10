Dorothy Louise Villwock

COTTAGE GROVE - Dorothy L. "Dottie” Villwock, a spirited and independent-minded woman, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023, in Cottage Grove, Wis. She was born on April 26, 1925, in Upland, Ind.

Dottie was the daughter of George and Eloise (Abbey) Fenstermacher. Raised in a family where education was important, Dottie earned a Sociology degree at Illinois Wesleyan University and later received her Master's in Counseling from Bemidji State University. Her passion for helping others led her to a fulfilling career as a social worker in the Red Lake Falls School District, the Bemidji Regional Interdistrict Council, and the Park Rapids and Grand Rapids School Districts in Minnesota.