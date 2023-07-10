Dorothy Louise Villwock

COTTAGE GROVE - Dorothy L. "Dottie” Villwock, a spirited and independent-minded woman, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2023, in Cottage Grove, Wis. She was born on April 26, 1925, in Upland, Ind.
Dottie was the daughter of George and Eloise (Abbey) Fenstermacher. Raised in a family where education was important, Dottie earned a Sociology degree at Illinois Wesleyan University and later received her Master's in Counseling from Bemidji State University. Her passion for helping others led her to a fulfilling career as a social worker in the Red Lake Falls School District, the Bemidji Regional Interdistrict Council, and the Park Rapids and Grand Rapids School Districts in Minnesota.
On June 10, 1948, Dottie was united in marriage to Robert J. “Bob” Villwock, while he was in Seminary. Dottie and her husband were beacons of selflessness and advocacy throughout their lives. Every church that Bob was called to also gained Dottie as his partner in faith. She was very active within the churches and often held the positions of secretary, choir director, pianist and organist. Dottie was most involved with the churches in Chatfield, Red Lake Falls, and Longville Minn. Dottie and Bob spent many happy years together in Longville, before enjoying their retirement in White Bear Lake, Minn. Recently, Dottie moved to Cottage Grove, Wis., where she entered an assisted living facility.
Dottie was a woman of many interests and talents. She and Bob loved camping and took their children to many beautiful places for a month every summer. She was a voracious reader of books, newspapers and magazines. She was a sports fan and was intensely interested in politics. An avid trivia enthusiast, she seldom missed an episode of “Jeopardy,” and could only be bested at Trivial Pursuit by her husband.
Her selfless nature was evident even in her later years; not only was she the primary caretaker for Bob, after a stroke left him severely disabled for the last 10 years of his life, she continued to find “clients” in her senior living settings that needed a helping friend or an advocate.
Dottie was a beloved mother to her children, Peter Villwock, Jenny Villwock (Don Lueck), Robin Villwock (Kevin Jewell) and Laurie Jo Villwock (Norrell Nelson); a loving grandmother to Tasha (Brian) Oanes, James (Tiffany) Nelson, Alexander Jewell and Benjamin Nelson; and a proud great-grandmother to Owyn Oanes and Silas Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, the Rev. Robert Villwock; and her brother and his wife, Dr. Robert and Anita Fenstermacher.
A private Celebration of Life will be planned for the fall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: