Dorothy L. Hudson, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday December 7, 2018. Dorothy was born on November 5, 1940 in Seattle, WA to Hadley and Margaret Tonseth. She attended Seattle public schools and the University of Washington where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. Dorothy married the love of her life, Ken Hudson, on August 26, 1961 in Seattle, WA. She was a private secretary to the president of several major companies, school secretary, and administrative assistant at Deutsche Bank Delaware. Dorothy was a caring mother, loved to cook/bake, was an avid gardener, and loved to travel.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ken; son, Jim; grandchildren, Lily and Oscar; sister, Margie Pearson; and brother, Norman (Doris) Tonseth. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Shumaker; and sister, Nancy Persson.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at WEST MADISON BIBLE CHURCH, 2920 N County Road M, Verona. A visitation will be held from 10AM until time of service on Wednesday at the church. Burial at Verona Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association.