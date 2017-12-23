Dorothy L. Dickert

Middleton - Dorothy Rose Littel Dickert, age 99, died on December 16, 2017. She was born May 16, 1918, daughter of William and Mathilda (Grimm) Littel. Dorothy resided in Madison/Middleton all of her life, marrying her husband, Philip J. Dickert (P.J.) in 1949.

For years, she was an active volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital and Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She dedicated her life to God, Catholicism and her family, treasuring her children’s, grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s accomplishments large and small. She enjoyed innumerable joyful weekends with family and friends at the family farm near Montello, Wisconsin. She remained to the end a huge sports fan — especially the Green Bay Packers and University of Wisconsin Badger football team. She was an avid golfer, bowler and knitter most of her life. Dorothy was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Madison Catholic Women’s Club, Madison Elks Club, and Blackhawk Country Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, P.J., in 1998; her brother, Richard (Clarice); her sisters, Margaret (John) Pharo, Mary Jean (George) Uselman, Ruth (Harold) Orwin and Katherine (Carl) Loy; and her son, Francis Xavier Dickert (F.X.) on December 2, 2017. She is survived by her daughter, M. Susan (Philip Whitford) Dickert; her grandchildren, Philip J. Dickert, Danielle N. (Ryan) Fuhrmann, Chase X. Dickert, and Taylor J. Dickert; and her great grandchildren, Colton J. Fuhrmann and Finley X. Fuhrmann.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison with Msgr. Ken Fiedler officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace Hospice at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711, and the Catholic Multicultural Center at 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, WI 53711. A special thank you to the staff at Attic Angel’s where Dorothy lived for the past 10 years and Agrace Hospice where she died, for their outstanding care of Dorothy and her family.

