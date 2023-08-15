Dorothy Ione (Schmidt) Schroeder died on Aug. 12, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. The daughter of Max and Lottie (Miller) Schmidt, she was born at home during a snowstorm on Feb. 21, 1937, in Richland County, Wis.
Dorothy attended Neptune grade school for her elementary education and graduated from Ithaca Union Free High School in 1955. Professionally, she worked in banking for 57 years. She started her career at the American Exchange Bank, moved onto the Bank of Hilldale (now BMO), and ended her career at the First Trust Business Bank. She loved music and enjoyed singing in the Madison Symphony Chorus for 35 years. She also sang in many other choruses in Madison.
She is survived by nieces, Lynne (Gordy) Bischel, Janet (Chris) Hughes, and Valerie (Greg) Faust; nephew James Beth; grandnieces, Leah Bischel, Madison Faust, and Margaret Hughes; grandnephew, Michael Hughes; and her brother-in law, Orville Freudenberg She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ruth Beth, Arlene Freudenberg, and Maxine Peters; brother, Donald Schmidt; and brothers-in-law, Harold Beth and Jerry Peters.
A memorial Service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, with Pastor Scott Anderson presiding. Her burial will be held at Ash Creek Cemetery in Richland Center. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
All memorials may be made to Ash Creek Cemetery Association, 28820 Henry Clark Road, Richland Center, WI 53581.
Many thanks to her special friends, Sandy Cesnik, Karen Subera, Kathy Maier, and Karen Schrenk; neighbors, Zach and Ann Lanhan and Chris and Linda Barker; and health care providers who helped with her care - especially the Homestead Care Group and Agrace HospiceCare.