Dorothy Ione (Schmidt) Schroeder

Dorothy Ione (Schmidt) Schroeder died on Aug. 12, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. The daughter of Max and Lottie (Miller) Schmidt, she was born at home during a snowstorm on Feb. 21, 1937, in Richland County, Wis.

Dorothy attended Neptune grade school for her elementary education and graduated from Ithaca Union Free High School in 1955. Professionally, she worked in banking for 57 years. She started her career at the American Exchange Bank, moved onto the Bank of Hilldale (now BMO), and ended her career at the First Trust Business Bank. She loved music and enjoyed singing in the Madison Symphony Chorus for 35 years. She also sang in many other choruses in Madison.