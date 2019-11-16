OREGON-Dorothy Helen "Dottie" Whitmore, 72, of Oregon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at home.

Dottie was born Jan. 29, 1947, in Reedsburg, the daughter of the late Clyde and Virginia (Mundth) Dohner. On June 15, 1974, she married Thomas Whitmore, and they celebrated 40 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2014.

She graduated from Reedsburg Webb High School and Madison Beautician College. She managed several hair salons, before joining Wisconsin Department of Work Force Development where she managed network operations for 31 years. Dottie enjoyed camping at Yukon Trails, NASCAR, family gatherings, walking her dogs, vacationing in the Black Hills and talking with friends.

Survivors include her stepdaughter, Annette (John Smerlinski) Whitmore, Madison; son, Christopher Whitmore; two brothers, John (Barb) Dohner, Janesville and Jim (Suzanne) Dohner, Baraboo; sister-in-law, Janet Whitmore, Chicago; three grandchildren, Sam and Ariana Smerlinski, Madison and Kayela Whitmore, Stoughton; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and her special dog and walking companion, "Doc".

Funeral services will be held at UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 833 Third St., Reedsburg, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, with the Rev. Vicki Brantmeyer officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:30 am until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be gifted in Dottie's name to American Diabetes Association or Dane County Humane Society. Special thanks to her neighbors for their friendship and assistance. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.