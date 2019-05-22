Dorothy Grace Munson, age 91 of LaFarge, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Dorothy Grace Munson, age 91 of LaFarge, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers, at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua.

She was born August 14, 1927, to Ernest and Edna (Hornby) Zitzner in Viroqua.

Dorothy graduated from Viroqua High School and La Crosse University. She taught school for 25 years. She married Palmer Munson in 1948. He preceded her in death in 2003. She was actively involved in Bethany Lutheran Church, Sand Hill. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting. She was a devoted wife and mother to her two children, Pamela and Steven.

She leaves to mourn, her children Pamela (David) and Steven (Karen). Grandchildren Tony (Nicolle), Rene, Elayna (Scott), Dustin (Clara), Eric (April), Jamie, Chris (Theresa), Great-grandchildren MacLayne, Abby, Haily, Austin, Hayden, Grace, Ava, Tatum, William, Ryker, Benjamin, Kalin, Breanna, Mason, Owen, Mason, Brock and one great-great-granddaughter Avyiah.

God bless our memories of Dorothy.

Funeral Services for Dorothy will be Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Bethany (Sand Hill) Lutheran Church (N.W. of Rockton) at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Amanda Schultz will officiate. Friends may call on the family during a Visitation at the Vosseteig Funeral Home in LaFarge on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. or at the church Saturday 1-hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 A.M.

In Lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the LaFarge Ambulance Service, Bland Bekkedal CfHC, or to Bethany (Sand Hill) Lutheran Church and Cemetery, in Dorothy’s name.

