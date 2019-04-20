Dorothy G. Young died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Oakwood Village in Madison, Wisconsin, where she had been in assisted living for several years. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Florence Fransen (née Denton). Dorothy was born March 30, 1923, in Freeport, Illinois. She worked as Secretary for the Girl Scouts in Freeport, and later for 16 years as Court Reporter for Stephenson County. In 1976 she moved to White Lake, near Montello, Wisconsin, and in 2012 to Oakwood Village.

In 1941, Dorothy married Stanley Young – they were married for 76 years. Dorothy loved swimming, gardening, needlepointing, playing cards, and was Secretary of the White Lake Association for many years.

Dorothy is survived by daughter, Jane; son, Jim; and grandchildren, Eric (Cheryl) and Erin. A memorial service and burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. Sympathy cards may be sent to Jim Young at 2415 11th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin, 53140.