MADISON-Dorothy Eileen Standridge, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

She was born on August 11, 1925, in Sargent, Neb., the daughter of Earl and Ruth (Roe) Buckbee. Dorothy married Noel Standridge in 1945. He preceded her in death in 2001.

Dorothy worked as a Detective for the Madison Police Department from 1956 to 1981.

She was a member of the Wisconsin Rose Society, Association of Retired Police Officers and the University League. She was also a member of Bethany Methodist Church and was active in the women's group.

Dorothy loved tending to her roses. She loved crafts and hobbies and was an excellent seamstress. Dorothy also taught at the Madison Police Academy. She and her husband loved to travel. They went to Europe and Alaska, to name just a few. Above all else, Dorothy was a family woman and you could always count on her.

Dorothy is survived by daughter, Barbara Ellen (Calvin Culmer) Standridge; son, Lawrence Nelson (Maria) Standridge; two grandchildren, Ken (Cindy) Hanson, Michael (Melissa) Hanson; three great-grandchildren, Emma Hanson, Vera Hanson, Raina Hanson.

She was preceded in death by father, Earl Buckbee, Sr.; mother, Ruth Adeline (Roe) Buckbee; husband, Noel Nelson Standridge; and, brother, Earl Buckbee, Jr.

Services will be planned for a later date.Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.