ESTHERVILLE, Iowa-Dorothy E. Lundy, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

She was born on June 13, 1925, the daughter of Lloyd and Ruby (Kessling) Olson.



Dorothy married Donald L. Lundy on Dec. 29, 1946, in Wallingford, Iowa. Dorothy and Don farmed near Estherville, where they lived until 2011, and then moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family.

She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed working outside and serving in the church.

Dorothy especially loved making quilts for missions. She was an active and longtime member of Estherville Lutheran Church. Dorothy spent her free time sewing, reading, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She'll be remembered for her dry humor and smile and her love of holiday traditions, especially making lefse and lutefisk each Christmas.



Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Joni (Dave) Burnett; sister, Shirley Teig; grandchildren, Rebecca (Tim) Drews, Rachel (Dave) Chancellor, Martha Burnett, Anjanette (Jon) Fisher and Andrew (Brandi) Lundy; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Micah and Aaron Drews, Nolan, Mark, Cal and Jack Chancellor and Kieran, Harley, Dash and Roman Fisher; brother-in-law, Harvey Lundy; sister-in-law, Kathryn (Ron) Holmblad; and daughter-in-law, Judy Lundy. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; son, Steven; sister, Betty; sister-in-law, Marian Lundy; brothers-in-law, Paul Lundy and Mons Teig; and a great-grandchild.



A graveside committal service will be held at the WALLINGFORD LUTHERAN CEMETERY, in Wallingford, Iowa at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with Pastor Tim Johnson presiding.

