Dorothy “Dottie” Richardson passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was born on March 27, 1937, in Richland Center, Wis., to Hala and Phyllis (Clark) Peebles. Dottie graduated from Richland Center High School in 1955. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Janesville. Dottie graduated from nursing school in 1959. She was married to Robert Hall from 1959 - 1974, with whom she had one son, Randall Hall. In 1960, she started a 50-year career as a psychiatric nurse, first, at Mendota Mental Health Institute (MMHI) in 1964, and then for 10 years she owned and operated a half-way house for people who were being discharged from MMHI into the community.
In 1975, Dottie joined the staff at the Dane County Mental Health Center (Journey Mental Health Center) as part of the original Crisis Intervention Service team. In 1981, she became manager of another new program at the same agency, known as Mobile Community Treatment (MCT). This team worked with individuals who had severe and persistent mental health issues who were living in the community.
In 1984, Dottie won the Unified Services Board award for “Outstanding Professional Services.” During this time, she did numerous consultations and training in five cities in Alabama and in the Washington D.C. area. These Mental Health Centers were starting programs like MCT.
In 1984, she married Dave Richardson. The couple resided in Oregon, Wis./Town of Rutland for the last 30 years before moving to Attic Angels in 2021. Dottie and Dave enjoyed summers at their cabin in St. Germain, Wis. for 40 years, and winters in Goodyear, Ariz. They enjoyed Badgers football and basketball, and Packers and Brewers games. After semi-retirement, Dottie was actively involved with the Oregon Area Food Pantry. She also coordinated with the Oregon Area Senior Center to get food delivered to people who could not come to the food pantry.
Dottie is survived by her husband, David; son, Randy (Sandra) Hall; stepchildren, Dan Richardson, Jodi Printiss and Robert (Jennifer) Richardson; and grandchildren, Ian (Amanda) Hall, Devon (Morgan) Hall, Bryne (Ryan) Smith, Benjamin Richardson, Coltin Printiss, Will Zahn, Anna Zahn and Maddie Zahn.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oregon Area Food Pantry, P. O. Box 92, Oregon, WI 53575, or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, WI 53575. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
