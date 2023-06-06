Dorothy “Dottie” Richardson

Dorothy “Dottie” Richardson passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was born on March 27, 1937, in Richland Center, Wis., to Hala and Phyllis (Clark) Peebles. Dottie graduated from Richland Center High School in 1955. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Janesville. Dottie graduated from nursing school in 1959. She was married to Robert Hall from 1959 - 1974, with whom she had one son, Randall Hall. In 1960, she started a 50-year career as a psychiatric nurse, first, at Mendota Mental Health Institute (MMHI) in 1964, and then for 10 years she owned and operated a half-way house for people who were being discharged from MMHI into the community.

In 1975, Dottie joined the staff at the Dane County Mental Health Center (Journey Mental Health Center) as part of the original Crisis Intervention Service team. In 1981, she became manager of another new program at the same agency, known as Mobile Community Treatment (MCT). This team worked with individuals who had severe and persistent mental health issues who were living in the community.