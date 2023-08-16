Dorothy Delores Freitag

Dorothy Delores Freitag, age 100, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. She was born on July 10, 1923, in Oregon, Wis., the daughter of Irvin Steinhauer and Ellen (Byrne) Steinhauer. Music was an integral part of Dorothy’s life. When she and her sisters were younger, they sang, and were known as the Steinhauer Sisters. They would sing and yodel at various events throughout the Dane County area and even held a spot on WLS radio in Chicago.

Dorothy married Bernard Freitag in 1945. They were dairy farmers in the Oregon area for 18 years then moved to Oregon in 1964. Dorothy always had a positive outlook on life, a sense of humor, a family caregiver and a second mother to many. She regularly supported and attended the many activities of her children and grandchildren’s.