Dorothy Delores Freitag, age 100, of Oregon, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. She was born on July 10, 1923, in Oregon, Wis., the daughter of Irvin Steinhauer and Ellen (Byrne) Steinhauer. Music was an integral part of Dorothy’s life. When she and her sisters were younger, they sang, and were known as the Steinhauer Sisters. They would sing and yodel at various events throughout the Dane County area and even held a spot on WLS radio in Chicago.
Dorothy married Bernard Freitag in 1945. They were dairy farmers in the Oregon area for 18 years then moved to Oregon in 1964. Dorothy always had a positive outlook on life, a sense of humor, a family caregiver and a second mother to many. She regularly supported and attended the many activities of her children and grandchildren’s.
Dorothy worked as a dietitian for Stoughton Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital, where she retired from in the mid-80s. She also waitressed at Jay and Ann's Bar in Oregon. Lovingly known as “Dot,” she was known for her kind and welcoming smile and a love for people.
In her free time, Dorothy enjoyed playing cards (20-20 Club), playing softball through her 50s, and bowling. She was a 4-H leader, a volunteer at the Senior Center, and a member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church for 78 years. In the early 1970s Dorothy was instrumental in starting the youth softball program for girls ages 8-13. A highlight for Dorothy was on her 100th birthday when the University of Wisconsin- Madison Marching Band came out to play several songs at her Oregon home. Most of all, mom was a beautiful person and a child of God. God shined through her and all that she did. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Dorothy is survived by her son, David Freitag; daughter, Donna Freitag; grandson, Brent Viney; granddaughters, Andrea (Mark) Partridge; Shannon (Ryan) Weed; and great-grandchildren, Betty Weed; Maya Partridge and Elsie Partridge. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Viney; and her husband, Bernard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, with Monsignor Michael Hippee presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
Special thanks from the family to Agrace HospiceCare staff for all their care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Food for the Poor, and Agrace HospiceCare would be appreciated.