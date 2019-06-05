Dorothy Cox

MADISON-Dorothy Anna Cox, age 83, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Sylvan Crossings.

She was born on Sept. 10, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Aureden) Nagel.

Dorothy graduated from Nursing School at Marquette University and treasured her time caring for premature babies at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. She married Hugh Cox on Aug. 22, 1959. In 1975, they moved to Madison, Wis. where they raised their five children.



Dorothy was a good sport who was always up for any adventure, whether it be go-karting, Shakespeare at the American Players Theater, or playing legos or dressing up for tea parties with her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family playing board games and cards, and she always had a jigsaw puzzle in progress.



Music was a large part of Dorothy's life, and those who knew her well, knew that she was always singing a song or humming a tune. She was a beautiful violinist and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She had an unwavering faith in God and never missed a Sunday Mass.

Dorothy will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor who brought a tremendous amount of sunshine wherever she went. She always had a warm hug and smile for everyone, and her laughter was contagious.



Dorothy is survived by her children, Caryn Vosskamp, Cheri (Michael) Herro, Randy Cox, and Pam (Timothy) Slauenwhite; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugh; son, Brian Cox; son-in-law, JJ Vosskamp; brothers, Arthur, Jack, Ollie and Fred; and infant brother, George,



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Burial will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1111 Davis Street, Dubuque, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family who will establish a fund at a later date.

