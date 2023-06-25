Dorothy Clara Middleton

MIDDLETON - Dorothy C. (Schmidt) Middleton, age 84, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at home. She was born on June 16, 1939, to parents Roy and Margaret (Pape) Schmidt of Dane, Wis. Dorothy attended Lodi schools. She married George Middleton Jr., on June 5, 1956.

Foremost Dorothy was the mother of 10 children.