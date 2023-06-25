Dorothy Clara Middleton

MIDDLETON - Dorothy C. (Schmidt) Middleton, age 84, of Middleton, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at home. She was born on June 16, 1939, to parents Roy and Margaret (Pape) Schmidt of Dane, Wis. Dorothy attended Lodi schools. She married George Middleton Jr., on June 5, 1956.
Foremost Dorothy was the mother of 10 children.
Once the youngest of her children was enrolled in school, she sought employment outside the home. Dorothy was employed by the Middleton - Cross Plains School District on Sept. 1, 1993, where she worked in the food service departments at the high school and Central Kitchen. She retired from her position on April 30, 2012.
Dorothy loved spending time with family, friends and neighbors. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. Over the years she helped her elderly neighbors with their lawn care and snow removal. She loved to read romance novels and she like to collect cookbooks, which then intrigued her to try new recipes. She truly enjoyed going to garage sales, as she was always looking for a bargain. Her colorful creative spirit could be seen in her flower gardens.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Richard (Jen) Middleton, Connie Cupp, Terry (Bobbi Lincks) Middleton, Karen (Barney) Foye, Darlene (Jack Flint) Middleton, Rita Middleton, Ronald Middleton and son-in-law, Roger Breunig. She is also survived by her sisters, Elsie Maly, Martha Dunn, Helen Moretti and Irene Holae; brother, Fed Schmidt; as well as 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and one on the way. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; sons, Ricky and Michael Middleton; and daughter, Mary Breunig.
We would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and their staff for helping our mom in her final days and Gunderson Funeral Home for their assistance with our mom’s wishes. We send a special thank you to her neighbors, for helping take care of our mom over the years. She would also talk about each and every one of you.
Mom, you were a blessing to all of us and our memories of you will be treasured. Our love for you will never end and we find comfort in knowing you are at peace.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761
