Dorothy C. Kussrow

Dorothy Tegt Kussrow passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City surrounded by loving family. She was born November 10, 1918 in Milton Junction, WI. She lived on a farm outside of town with her parents, Henry and Emma, and four brothers. She married Robert Kussrow in 1947 after completing her nurse’s training at County Nursing School in Milwaukee. She worked at Johnson’s Emergency Hospital in Milwaukee until she retired. Dorothy moved to Grafton where she made many new friends before moving to Maplewood in Sauk City.

Dorothy enjoyed life fully and had many adventures in her life’s journey. She once roller skated from Janesville to Milton Junction. She traveled extensively, enjoyed walking around Grafton with friends and volunteered in many capacities later in life. She was a dedicated nurse, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a caregiver, a good friend to many.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Neil Zimmerman; grandchildren, Scott and Craig Zimmerman, Molly Kavanagh, Micaela (Carl) Smith and Sean Kavanagh; great-grandchildren, Xavier, Henry, Jacob and Quinn; sisters-in-law, Margaret Tegt and Linda (Jim) Colores, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who were all special to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Michael Kavanagh, mother and father, Emma and Henry Tegt; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edna and Walter Kussrow; brothers, Arthur (Inez), Edward (Elizabeth), Phillip, and Henry; and other family and friends.

Dorothy had a long and wonderful life. She wanted to live to be 100. Over 40 family and friends helped her celebrate that milestone. She loved her family. Some of her favorite moments were the births of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thanks to the entire staff at Maplewood for their understanding and compassionate care and kindness during her stay there. Dorothy often mentioned how wonderful everyone treated her. It seemed that every member of the staff could greet her by name and she loved it. It was so appreciated.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Apr. 17, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at 11:00 am Apr. 18, 2019 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Milwaukee.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

You will forever be with us and show us your undying love,

Unforgotten angel from above.

Angel with graceful wings has taught us as a family many things.

She is known well as mother, grandma, great-grandma, friend, please know this isn’t goodbye or see you soon. She will forever be in your hearts and so much more, for you will see her beautiful face again, for our loving God tells us you will soon be hand and hand, this is not the end.