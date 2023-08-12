Dorothy B. Gallagher

LODI - Dorothy B. (Seidl) Gallagher, age 94 passed away on Thursday, Aug 10, 2023, at her home. She was born on Nov. 2, 1928, in Green Bay, the daughter of Henry and Barbara (Donovan) Seidl, and lived in Luxemburg, WI until moving to Lodi in 1952. Dorothy attended Luxemburg schools, Door Kewaunee Teachers College, and Central State Teachers College (now UW-Stevens Point.).
On June 18, 1955, she was united in marriage to Alfred Gallagher at St. Mary's Church in Luxemburg. He preceded her in death in 2012.
Dorothy taught in a rural school in Kewaunee County and Lodi Elementary School. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church where she was a Religious Education Catechist for many years and a member of the Council of Catholic Women. Dorothy also volunteered at Lodi Good Samaritan Center.
Survivors include her daughter, Jane (Dick) Zuelsdorf of Sun Prairie; her son, Timothy (Kathleen Taylor) of Coal Valley, IL.; grandson, Christopher Zuelsdorf of Lodi; nephews, Mark (Cindy), Lee (Mary) and Joe (Anne) Thibaudeau; sister-in-law, Carol Gallagher; and other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST PATRICKS CHURCH LODI, 521 Fair St., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 11 am. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass.
Memorials are suggested to Reach Out Lodi, the Lodi EMS, Agrace Hospice, Inc., or the charity of your choice.