Dorothy B. Gallagher

LODI - Dorothy B. (Seidl) Gallagher, age 94 passed away on Thursday, Aug 10, 2023, at her home. She was born on Nov. 2, 1928, in Green Bay, the daughter of Henry and Barbara (Donovan) Seidl, and lived in Luxemburg, WI until moving to Lodi in 1952. Dorothy attended Luxemburg schools, Door Kewaunee Teachers College, and Central State Teachers College (now UW-Stevens Point.).

On June 18, 1955, she was united in marriage to Alfred Gallagher at St. Mary's Church in Luxemburg. He preceded her in death in 2012.