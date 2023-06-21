NEW GLARUS, Wis. -- Dorothy Ann Peterson, age 86, passed away on June 20, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born on July 8, 1936 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison to John Fornasiere, Jr. and Clara Heimann Fornasiere Lehman.
NEW GLARUS, Wis. -- Dorothy Ann Peterson, age 86, passed away on June 20, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Dorothy was born on July 8, 1936 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison to John Fornasiere, Jr. and Clara Heimann Fornasiere Lehman.
Dorothy graduated from Poynette High School in 1954. Throughout her high school years, she played drums in the marching band and worked at Sally’s Diner in Poynette. After high school she worked for more than 10 years at the Wisconsin Department of Conservation in Madison at the Nevin State Fish Hatchery when she left to raise her children.
She married Raphael Peterson on April 19, 1958 at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville, WI. They began their life together near Brooklyn and subsequently moved to a farm outside Blanchardville in 1966. Dorothy’s life centered around farmwork and their business, Peterson Feed and Seed. She spent countless hours managing and doing all of the bookwork for the business.
Dorothy most loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed visiting with friends, neighbors, and family, playing cards, bus trips with the ladies, and serving as Chief Inspector at the voting polls in York Township. She always looked forward to opening the lake house each spring, relaxing, and spending time with the many friends she made at Crystal Lake near Lodi. She especially loved the Christmas season and was proud of her
Christmas Eve seafood dinner tradition. Dorothy was always known for her big heart and welcoming personality. She opened her home to several people throughout her life in order to help them with their needs. In her earlier years, she enjoyed being part of several card clubs, her bowling team, and competing with the winning team of women’s rope pullers in the 1970s - the Pecatonica Queens.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Michael, Sally Nealis, and Jean Mathews, as well as her son-in-law she treated as her own son, Kevin Mathews; her four grandchildren, Taylor Nealis, Alexandra Nealis, Allison Mathews and Katelyn Mathews. She is further survived by two brothers, Donald Fornasiere and Dick (Donna) Fornasiere, brothers-in law Gerald (Cecile) Peterson and Russell Peterson, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raphael Peterson (2016), her son-in-law Shannon Nealis (2008) and many cherished friends and relatives over the years.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:30-5:30 on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus, WI.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.