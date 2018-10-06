Dorothy Ann Melius

MADISON- Dorothy Melius, nee East, ended her 10-year battle with Alzheimer's on October 4, 2018.

She was born on May 31, 1929, in Milwaukee to Vernon and Florence East. Dorothy grew up in Hartford with her two sisters Jean and Dolores. She met her husband, Dale H. Melius, on a blind date set up by their best friends. They married on May 21, 1953 and moved to Portage.

After they had their first child Ann, Dorothy and Dale moved to Madison and added to their family with three more children: Susan, Linda, and John. Dorothy worked 26 years for US Bank before retiring.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sister Jean (Elmer) Jesse; her fraternal twin sister Dolores East; her children Ann (Dan) Lucht, Susan (Rich) Falch, Linda Melius, John (Mary Jo) Melius; her grandchildren Christine (Benjamin) Lucht Nemec, Paul Lucht, Alex (Emily) Melius, Evan Falch, Laura (Quentin Brouchoud, partner) Falch; and nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 3-4:30PM and the Rosary at 4:30P on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 SPEEDWAY RD, MADISON. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Monday, October 8, 2018 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison. Family will greet friends, at church, one hour prior to mass.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Dorothy's name to Alzheimer's Association South Central Wisconsin Chapter.

Goodbye Mom, you will be missed, but now you will be happy again with Dad.

