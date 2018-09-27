VERONA—Dorothy Ann Marty, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.

Dorothy was born on July 14, 1929, to Leo T. and Nellie (McSherry) Sweeney. Dorothy attended school in Verona and graduated from Verona High School in 1947. She played softball, was a cheerleader, and was crowned prom queen in 1946.

Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Paul Marty, on Aug. 11, 1951, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Verona. After Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy, Dorothy and Paul moved to Norman, Okla., and later to Great Lakes Naval Base in Chicago, Ill. When Dorothy and Paul returned to Verona, she worked as an office manager in Paul’s American Family Agency in town. Dorothy was a leader of the Gordon Go-Getters 4-H Club, and loved bowling, gardening, and celebrating her Irish heritage.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Connie, Rozina, and the rest of Dorothy’s caregiving staff at Noel Manor.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Pat (Michael) Ehly, Nancy (Steve) Bollig, and Jean (Gary Cannalte) Marty; grandchildren, Mikaela (partner Mike Sandberg) and Mitch (fiancée Catherine Wanzer) Ehly, Tyler (Whitney) Knudtson, Jackson and Wyatt Bollig, and Charlie Cannalte; brother, Leo E. Sweeney; sister, Mary Hefty; sister-in-law, Virginia Witt; and many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents; and sister, Shirley Hessman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Visitation will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the family to be donated to organizations that meant a lot to Dorothy.