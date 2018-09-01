NEW GLARUS, Wis. - Dorothy A. (Lichtsinn) Zorn, age 92, died on Friday, August 31, 2018 at the New Glarus Home.

She was born January 7, 1926 to Walter and Flora (Dreier) Lichtsinn in Hammond, Indiana, where she spent her early years, with five sisters and two brothers, and graduated from Hammond High School. Dorothy continued her studies at Concordia Teachers College, River Forest, Illinois, graduating in 1947.

She began a 70-year marriage to Herbert (Herb) Zorn, a recently ordained Lutheran minister, on August 3, 1947.

In August, 1947, the young couple accepted a call to the India mission field. They left by sea in November and arrived in India on December 28, 1947. Dorothy and Herb served as missionaries in the southern states of Kerala and Tamilnadu for twenty-five years. In 1972 Herb and Dorothy left India as Herb began an appointment with the World Council of Churches, in London. Over three years of Herb’s extensive world travel and writing, Dorothy served both as home manager and as an editorial assistant.

In 1975, Herb and Dorothy returned to the US, continuing church work in various parishes in St. Louis, Portland, and Beaverton, Oregon. During the couple’s Oregon years, Dorothy served as an officer of Church Women United, a national ecumenical Christian movement representing Protestant, Roman Catholic, Orthodox, and other Christian women. She also volunteered as a language tutor for refugees from southeast Asia. The couple moved to New Glarus in August 1997, where Dorothy continued to volunteer with Primrose Lutheran Church and at the New Glarus Home.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Herb, and parents and seven siblings. She is survived by three children: Becky (Lee) Stilwell of Verona, Paul (Janet Petri) Zorn of Northfield, Minnesota, and Steve (Eva) Zorn of Roseville, Minnesota, eight grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held at a future date to commemorate both Dorothy's and Herb's lives. At Dorothy’s request, her body was donated to the University of Wisconsin Medical School, for research into Alzheimer's disease and other medical conditions.

The family is grateful to ALL the staff at the New Glarus Home who lovingly and patiently cared for both Dorothy and Herb for over seven years. The assistance of our Agrace HospiceCare team was also very comforting and appreciated.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to the Bethania Kids Foundation (bethaniakids.org) or to the Activities Department of the New Glarus Home, 600 2nd Avenue, New Glarus, Wisconsin, 53574.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

