Doris Ripp

Madison / Dodgeville - Doris Elaine Ripp (Otter), 91 of Madison and Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 after a brief illness.

Doris was born in Dodgeville, WI on June 12, 1927, the only daughter to George and Hattie Otter-Posey (Leffler) and older sister to four younger brothers. A 1945 graduate from Dodgeville High School, Doris went on to become a bookkeeper and enjoyed working for the Soil Conservation Service for several years.

On August 6, 1949, she married August (Gus) Ripp of Cross Plains WI at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dodgeville. Throughout their marriage they resided in the Wausau/Antigo area for many years, returning to Dodgeville in 1961 to raise their family. Doris enjoyed being a homemaker and mother, member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, volunteering at Bloomfield Manor Nursing Home/Care Center, reading, baking, traveling to visit her children, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her children, Pat (Ann) Ripp of Mineral Point, Mike (Kathy) Ripp of Bagley, Michelle (Frank) Koelbl, of Bradenton, FL, Bob (Sue) Ripp of Fort Collins, CO, Mary (Kerry Grosse) of Middleton, Kathy (Tim) Jacobson of Ridgeway, Denise Thym of Madison, Cheri (John Hemming) of Fitchburg; ten grandchildren, Chris (Sabrina) Ripp, of Tulsa OK, Amber (Bill) Smith of Indianapolis IN, Adam Koelbl of Blanchardville WI, Brent Johnson of Dodgeville, Cole Johnson (Nicole Faull) of Mineral Point WI, Taylor (Courtney) Ripp of Durango CO, Augie Dougherty of Madison WI, Lindsey Jacobson of Portland OR, Michael (Annie) Thym of Evansville WI, Adam (Sarah) Thym of Honolulu HI; seven great grandchildren Daniel and Anisa Ripp, Alex and Brandon Smith, Amelia, Maggie and Alfred Thym; her brothers Harold Otter of Burlington, WI and Virgil (Barbara) Otter of Brunswick, GA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband Gus, her parents, brothers Jackie and Bob Otter, grandson Jeremy Ripp and son-in-law Mitchell Thym, her sisters-in law, Evelyn (Holmes) Otter and Barbara (Holmes) Otter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to SSM Health, St. Mary's Foundation, 700 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53715

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you and sincere gratitude to the entire staff at St. Mary's Care Center in Madison, WI for their loving and attentive care to our Mother over the past seven years.

