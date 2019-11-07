Doris S. Kitto, 93, of Platteville died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

Doris was born on November 1, 1926 in Grant County, daughter of Joseph and Laura (Linden) Wunderlin. She graduated from Platteville High School in 1944. She was united in marriage to Dale Lefler on September 15, 1947 and he preceded her in death in 1964. She later married Don Kitto on September 14, 1972 and her preceded her in 1997.

Doris worked as a receptionist at the Cunningham Hospital for Dr. Cunningham, Dr. Schuldt and Dr. Doeringsfeld. Later she worked for Dr. Carl and Dr. Harry Andrew and Dr. James L. Moffett. She worked as a secretary for State Farm Insurance, the Platteville Hospital and Drs. Park Clinic over the years. Doris was a member of First English Lutheran Church. She enjoyed her friends and card club for over 30 years. She was a Chicago Bears fan and always enjoyed practical jokes.

She is survived by her children, Sandy (Mark) Osterhaus, Gary (Jane) Lefler, Jack Kitto and Marci and Jody Bender; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mark and Wayne (Kris) Wunderlin; sister-in-law, Carol R. Wunderlin and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, daughter, Sharon Livingston, son, Dick Kitto, her parents, grandson, Steve Bockhop, sister, Kathleen Schultz, brothers, Lawrence, Ray, David, Donald, Cletus and Stan.