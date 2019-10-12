MOUNT HOREB - Doris Marie Rikli, age 92, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Ingleside Manor. She was born on Feb. 5, 1927, in Dodgeville, the daughter of Henry and Helga (Haglund) Doescher.

Doris married Delbert Rikli in the Mount Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church Parsonage on Nov. 20, 1946. She worked as a homemaker, and as a member of the ELCW Women's Aid, she was known for her specialty pasties and pies. Doris was a very strong woman who loved working outside in her garden and was very particular that things be the way she liked them. She also enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen "Kathy" (Dennis) Sherven and Karen Miller; two grandchildren, Chad (Janice) Sherven and Staci (Eric) Thom; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Joseph, and Nathaniel Sherven, and Maxwell, Lillian and Adelaide Thom; sister, Hilda Oimoen; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delbert; son-in-law, Richard Miller; and many brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held at WEST BLUE MOUNDS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2962 Church St., Blue Mounds, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, with the Rev. John Twiton presiding. Burial will be held at West Blue Mounds Cemetery, Blue Mounds. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

We would like to thank Ingleside Nursing Home and its staff and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support to both Doris and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Doris's name to Agrace HospiceCare or West Blue Mounds Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.