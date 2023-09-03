Doris M. Disch

Doris M. Disch, 96, of Monticello, died Friday, September 1, 2023 at the New Glarus Home. Doris was born on May 23, 1927 in Primrose, Wisconsin, the daughter of Nordeen and Rose (Urban) Judd. She was united in marriage to Chester Disch on April 12, 1945. Doris and Chester farmed hand in hand on their farm in Exeter Township. In 1972, the couple moved into Monticello where Doris worked at the school cafeteria for several years.

She was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ, Zwingli Ruth Circle, and a charter member of the Monticello Lioness Club. Doris was an excellent cook who was known for her homemade buns. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and listening and dancing to polka music.