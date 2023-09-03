Doris M. Disch, 96, of Monticello, died Friday, September 1, 2023 at the New Glarus Home. Doris was born on May 23, 1927 in Primrose, Wisconsin, the daughter of Nordeen and Rose (Urban) Judd. She was united in marriage to Chester Disch on April 12, 1945. Doris and Chester farmed hand in hand on their farm in Exeter Township. In 1972, the couple moved into Monticello where Doris worked at the school cafeteria for several years.
She was a member of Zwingli United Church of Christ, Zwingli Ruth Circle, and a charter member of the Monticello Lioness Club. Doris was an excellent cook who was known for her homemade buns. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and listening and dancing to polka music.
She is survived by four children, Jacqueline “Jackie” (Bill) Hustad of Monticello, Jake (Vicki) Disch of Monroe, Denise (Gary) Gilbertson of Monticello, Peggy (Stan) Bengtson of Woodruff, WI; 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sister, Mavis Severson of Waunakee; sisters-in-law, Grace Judd, Brenda Judd, both of Dodgeville, Nan Disch of Manitowoc; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chester, on May 12, 1984; daughter, Diane Schneider; three brothers, Darrell (Joyce), Willard, and Maynard Judd; and brother-in-law, Richard Severson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at Zwingli United Church of Christ, Monticello. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, Monticello. Visitation will be at the Zwingli Church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Zwingli Church or Agrace Hospice in Doris’s name. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
