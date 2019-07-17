Doris Litscher-Gasser, died on July 16, 2019. She was born October 23, 1928 at the Leland WI home of her parents, Carl and Grace Litscher.

Doris was active in the Sauk Prairie Historical Society. She was a writer and artist. For many years she interviewed area people and documented their life stories in the Sauk Prairie Star newspaper. Up until her death she enjoyed making holiday tray favors for the elderly.

She was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

During her work years, she taught in several one-room schoolhouses. She also taught school for military dependents in Japan for sixteen years. While in Japan, she immersed herself in the Japanese culture and shared those experiences with her family whenever she returned to the United States.

Doris struggled with mental illness throughout her life. She was supported by many caring people in the community. The employees of Sauk Prairie Market, Sauk Prairie Taxi, and Giegerich's Sons Printing are worthy of special mention.

Doris is survived by her sister Marion, sister-in-law Shirley (Alan) Albers, sister-in-law Jane Litscher, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Lenard Litscher and David Litscher.

A memorial service will be held at 5: 00 pm on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Black Hawk, WI. A visitation will be from 3 pm until the time of the service.