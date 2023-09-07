Doris Elizabeth (Paull) Johnson

Ridgeway - Doris Elizabeth (Paull) Johnson, or “Betty” as her daddy said she would be called, of Ridgeway, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 2, 2023, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dodgeville where she had been living for the last several years.

Betty was born on June 21, 1930, to Bert and Esther Paull. She married her husband of 67 years, Donald Johnson, on December 16, 1947. Together they welcomed their two children Gary and Joyce.