Ridgeway - Doris Elizabeth (Paull) Johnson, or “Betty” as her daddy said she would be called, of Ridgeway, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 2, 2023, at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dodgeville where she had been living for the last several years.
Betty was born on June 21, 1930, to Bert and Esther Paull. She married her husband of 67 years, Donald Johnson, on December 16, 1947. Together they welcomed their two children Gary and Joyce.
Betty is survived by her children Gary (Kathy) Johnson of Ridgeway and Joyce (Dennis) Weier of Barneveld; her brother Robert Paull of Cathedral City, CA; her sister-in-law Alice Paull of Rapid City, SD; her four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Bradley of Dodgeville, Brett Weier of Barneveld, Heidi (Patrick) Lawton of Waunakee, and Hilari (Lance) Lansing of Darlington, and her 9 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Claire, Kelly, Casey, Grant, Gehrig, Grady, Gabriella, and Liam.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Esther Paull, her parents-in-law Clarence and Daisy Johnson, her husband Donald, and her brother Eugene Paull.
Betty was an extraordinary woman. She touched hundreds and hundreds of lives over her 50 years working at the school in Ridgeway. She was also a long-time member of Grace United Methodist Church in Ridgeway where she continued to share her time, talents, and love with everyone she encountered.
In addition to being a faithful servant to many, Betty had several hobbies. She and Donald spent many years enjoying their little piece of land where they camped along the Wisconsin River. There they enjoyed fishing and entertaining throughout the summer. In the winter, she and Donald enjoyed their bowling leagues. In her spare time, she would knit the most beautiful masterpieces, play cards, read to her grandchildren, can and preserve food, garden, bake, and cook the most delicious food you can imagine.
Betty’s family would like to thank the staff of Upland Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as well as Upland Hills Hospice for their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ridgeway Community Center.
A celebration of life for Betty will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the BARNEVELD AMERICAN LEGION, 102 Wood Street, Barneveld, WI.