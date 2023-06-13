CROSS PLAINS - Doris Corinne Hayes, age 90 of Cross Plains (Mount Horeb) went to her Lord on Friday, June 9, 2023, after succumbing to dementia, with her family by her side. She was born on June 29, 1932, on the Broughton homestead in Albany Wis., to Otto and Hazel Sale.
Doris graduated from Black Earth High School in 1950, and shortly after moved to Madison. In 1953 she married Charlton “Chuck” Hayes at Vermont Lutheran Church. Together they had two sons, Charlton “Chuck” IV and Douglas “Doug.”
To enhance the family’s income, she began working part time while her boys were in school in the early 1960s. While common today, it was quite unusual for the time. In 1971, she and Chuck began a business to provide services to the banking industry where she worked until they sold the business in the 1980s. In 1985 Doris was able to begin working in her dream job as a tour guide at Little Norway in Mount Horeb where she worked for 19 years.
Doris and Chuck were creative supporters of the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps. She began cooking for the corps training camps in 1969 and was later featured in a State Journal article about what it took to feed 100 or more hungry teens. For years Doris along with other corps mothers tailored and mended uniforms; sewed hundreds of kerchiefs, flags and sashes. In 1971, Doris and Chuck began a souvenir enterprise to support the corps selling first souvenir pins and later corps t-shirts, and the extremely popular Scout Uniformed Pink Panther. In 1975, Doris and Chuck started a travel business for senior citizens (Golden Badgers) utilizing tour busses owned by the Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps. This not only provided affordable travel for seniors but also generated revenue for the corps when the buses were not needed for the corps summer tours.
Doris was a member of the Vermont Lutheran Church and previous chairwoman of their annual Lutefisk Dinner, a proud and committed member of the Sons of Norway, a member and past president of the Vadres Samband Norwegian heritage organization, a member on the board of directors for the Norwegian American Museum and Genealogical Center, and a member of the Madison Scouts Corps Backers Club.
Doris was known for her unbounded energy which was more than the equal of people half her age. She enjoyed sewing, needle crafting including hardanger embroidery (which she taught) and other traditional Norwegian styles. She was also skilled at rosemaling and especially loved her friend, Elle, visiting from Norway so that they could paint together. She enjoyed travelling around the world but especially to Norway to visit friends and family. Until being diagnosed with dementia she enjoyed getting out with her little motorhome (Fun-Wagon) and camping whenever the mood struck. Even after her husband, Chuck, died she kept up their tradition of 5 0’clock conversation and a Manhattan.
Doris is survived by her two sons, Chuck (wife, Vivian) and Doug (fiancée, Debbie); three grandsons, Ben, Nate and Chris; and many nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Chuck; brothers, Grant and Marlin; and by her sister, Loreen.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023. A funeral service will be held at Vermont Lutheran Church, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vermont Lutheran Church, the Vesterheim Museum or Agrace HospiceCare in Doris’ name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used-up, totally worn-out and loudly proclaiming. . . WOW! What a Ride!”
