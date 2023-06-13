Doris Corinne Hayes

CROSS PLAINS - Doris Corinne Hayes, age 90 of Cross Plains (Mount Horeb) went to her Lord on Friday, June 9, 2023, after succumbing to dementia, with her family by her side. She was born on June 29, 1932, on the Broughton homestead in Albany Wis., to Otto and Hazel Sale.

Doris graduated from Black Earth High School in 1950, and shortly after moved to Madison. In 1953 she married Charlton “Chuck” Hayes at Vermont Lutheran Church. Together they had two sons, Charlton “Chuck” IV and Douglas “Doug.”

