Doris Barr Knaack, age 101, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Waunakee Valley Senior Living. She was born on July 9, 1922, at home in Vickery, Town of Townsend, Sandusky County, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Nora (Matter) Barr. Doris was baptized at home on May 13, 1923, by the Rev. Herbert E. Cobb of Vickery Methodist Episcopal Church.
Doris attended grades 1-3 at Townsend Township, grades 3 -10 at Jackson-Burgoon and graduated from Freemont Ross High School in 1940. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Bowling Green State University (Ohio) in 1948 and her Master of Science degree in Education from UW-Madison in 1958.
Doris married Gordon Victor Knaack on Sunday, Aug. 13, 1961, at the home of her parents in Fremont, Ohio. The Rev. Ralph Reid presided and her brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Velma Barr Kiesel, witnessed their marriage.
Doris enjoyed a career as a grade-school teacher, first at Liberty School in Green Springs, Ohio, then Holmes Liberty School in Freemont, Ohio, and later working for the Madison Metro School District in Madison, Wis., retiring in 1989.
Doris and her husband were members of the Horizon Band, where she played percussion and piano. In addition to music, she enjoyed photography, baking, knitting, traveling, working crossword puzzles and gardening with her husband. She was an avid reader - mysteries and historical novels were her favorites.
Doris was a member of the Methodist Church and later the United Church of Christ. She was also a member of Pi Lambda Theta, Delta Kappa Gamma Society and ARC (Association for Retarded Citizens). Doris and Gordon were major advocates for the future care and programs for the developmentally disabled community. They have worked with many organizations and local government to ensure future support in these areas.
Doris is survived by her sons; Steven Victor Knaack and Larry Charles Knaack; nieces and nephews, Diann Kiesel, Lucinda Kiesel, Rebecca (Mullins) Kiesel, Amy Kiesel, Mark Kiesel, Phyllis (Bunke) Anderson, Charles Jr. ‘Butch’ Anderson, James Anderson, Patricia Anderson, Barbra (Kay) Anderson, and Kathleen (Withers) Anderson; and more relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon; her sisters Velma and Wilma; and her brothers-in-law Lloyd Kiesel and Charles Anderson.
A funeral service will be held at Memorial United Church of Christ, 5705 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, with the Rev. Kris Gorton presiding. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Work Services, Agrace HospiceCare, or DKG Scholarship Funds.