Doris Barr Knaack

Doris Barr Knaack, age 101, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Waunakee Valley Senior Living. She was born on July 9, 1922, at home in Vickery, Town of Townsend, Sandusky County, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Nora (Matter) Barr. Doris was baptized at home on May 13, 1923, by the Rev. Herbert E. Cobb of Vickery Methodist Episcopal Church.

Doris attended grades 1-3 at Townsend Township, grades 3 -10 at Jackson-Burgoon and graduated from Freemont Ross High School in 1940. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Bowling Green State University (Ohio) in 1948 and her Master of Science degree in Education from UW-Madison in 1958.  

