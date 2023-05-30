Doreen H. Krieger

Madison- Doreen H. (Johnson) Krieger passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was born April 7, 1936, to Ernest and Mary (Lanham) Johnson in Colville, WA.
Doreen attended Columbia Academy 1950-1954. In 1955 she moved to Billings, MT and worked as a beautician. Doreen married J. Robert Johnson of Billings in 1957. They lived in Bozeman, MT while building additions to Mt. Ellis Academy. They then moved to Caldwell, ID in 1960 to help build Gem State Academy and the Caldwell SDA Church. Doreen later worked at Gem State Academy as an assistant cook. She worked as a dental assistant for Drs. Alvin and Gary Schnell until her retirement. Doreen and Robert moved to Parma, ID in 1995. She lived in Parma until 2020.
One of Doreen's passions was Pathfinders. She dedicated more than 20 years of service to the kids of Pathfinders. Doreen had many hobbies, she also loved to go camping and hiking. She traveled all over the world and went on several mission trips with SAGE.
Doreen is survived by her children, Greg (Teresa) Johnson of Buffalo, WY, Lisa (Robert) Burkard of Madison, WI; 4 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Orley (Elisa) Johnson of Puerto Rico, and Russell (Carol) Johnson of Haines, OR.
Doreen is preceded in death by her husband’s J. Robert Johnson and Donald Krieger. Also preceded in death by her parents and brothers Lyle and Melvin.
Private graveside services will be held at Verona Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Agrace Hospice Care: 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711 or Agrace.org/Donate.