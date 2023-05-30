Doreen H. Krieger

Madison- Doreen H. (Johnson) Krieger passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023. She was born April 7, 1936, to Ernest and Mary (Lanham) Johnson in Colville, WA.

Doreen attended Columbia Academy 1950-1954. In 1955 she moved to Billings, MT and worked as a beautician. Doreen married J. Robert Johnson of Billings in 1957. They lived in Bozeman, MT while building additions to Mt. Ellis Academy. They then moved to Caldwell, ID in 1960 to help build Gem State Academy and the Caldwell SDA Church. Doreen later worked at Gem State Academy as an assistant cook. She worked as a dental assistant for Drs. Alvin and Gary Schnell until her retirement. Doreen and Robert moved to Parma, ID in 1995. She lived in Parma until 2020.

Tags