Dora Pickett, 102, of Monroe, died peacefully at her home on Friday, July 28, 2023 with her family by her side. Dora was born on January 21, 1921 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Annie (Ebert) Hicks. She attended Warren, IL schools and was united in marriage to Hulett L. Pickett on February 1, 1946 in Stockton. The couple farmed in Washington Township for many years and Dora also worked for Green County Pre-Pak. Dora enjoyed catering many parties and gatherings at the V.F.W. Post #2312 where she was a life member and Past President of the Auxiliary. Dora was proud to prepare and serve her families entire Thanksgiving meal at the age of 100. She was a Past President of the Monticello Band Parents, was an avid Badger and Packer fan, and loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Dora is survived by three children, Mary Jo Fitzgerald of Monroe, Robert “Bob” Pickett, Mike (Judy) Pickett, all of Monticello; seven grandchildren, Mark Jorenby, Brad (Bethany) Pickett, Bryce (Heather) Pickett, Jennifer (Jason) Anderson, Dani (Nick) Valentine, Chris (Taylor) Pickett, Drew Pickett; and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hulett, on November 19, 1979; daughter, Sharon Jorenby; son-in-law, George Fitzgerald; and nine siblings.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, with Mary Gafner officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be given in Dora’s name to the Green County Humane Society. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank daughter-in-law, Judy; granddaughter, Jenny; and the nurses and staff of SSM Hospital and Clinic for their exceptional care of Dora.
