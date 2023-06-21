Dora Mae Rowley, aged 90 of Mineral Point, died on June 12, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, two months shy of her 91st birthday.
Dora is survived by her children: Alan (Patti), Texas; Barbara Moroney, Kansas City, MO; Marcia (Robert) Kasieta, Verona, WI; Linda Rowley, Mineral Point, WI; Karen (Paul) Sabatini, Raymore, MO; and David (Jody) Rowley, Milton, WI; 15 grandchildren: Benjamin, Angela, Christopher, Daniel, Alanna, Andrew, and Joshua Rowley; Matthew Moroney; Caitlyn Sikorski and Kelly O’Boyle, Mitchell Hamilton; Francesca and Cassandra Sabatini; and Taryn and Michael Rowley; and 12 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her Cuban puppy, Coco, who she referred to as her fifth daughter. Coco brought her peace, joy, and much laughter.
She is further survived by her siblings: Earl (Betty) Dobson of UT, Harry (Mary) Dobson of CA, Bill (Susan) Dobson of IL, Dean (Faith) Dobson of AZ, Lois Dobson of CO, Becky (Ron) Kelle of AZ; and her sister-in-law El Dobson of IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Rachel (Jackson) Dobson of Mineral Point, her beloved husband, Burnell Clayton Rowley, her sisters Rose Etta Dobson and Wilma Tremelling, brothers John (Bud) Dobson and Andy Dobson, brother-in-law Glen Tremelling, sister-in-law, Helen Dobson, and son-in-law, Steve Moroney.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at the GORGEN FUNERAL HOME in MIneral Point. A family burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery at a later date.
The family encourages contributions to organizations Dora supported, including the Hodan Center, 941 Fountain St, Mineral Point, WI 53565, and the Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E Verona Ave, Verona, WI 53593.