Dora Mae Rowley

Dora Mae Rowley, aged 90 of Mineral Point, died on June 12, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, two months shy of her 91st birthday.

Dora is survived by her children: Alan (Patti), Texas; Barbara Moroney, Kansas City, MO; Marcia (Robert) Kasieta, Verona, WI; Linda Rowley, Mineral Point, WI; Karen (Paul) Sabatini, Raymore, MO; and David (Jody) Rowley, Milton, WI; 15 grandchildren: Benjamin, Angela, Christopher, Daniel, Alanna, Andrew, and Joshua Rowley; Matthew Moroney; Caitlyn Sikorski and Kelly O’Boyle, Mitchell Hamilton; Francesca and Cassandra Sabatini; and Taryn and Michael Rowley; and 12 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her Cuban puppy, Coco, who she referred to as her fifth daughter. Coco brought her peace, joy, and much laughter.

