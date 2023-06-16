Dora Mae Rowley

MINERAL POINT, Wis. -- Dora Mae Rowley, aged 90 of Mineral Point, died on June 12, 2023 at a Madison hospital, two months shy of her 91st birthday.

She was our beloved Mother and Grandmother and her passing has left a hole in our hearts and a void in our lives. We know how fortunate we were to have such an amazing mother and that we had the benefit of her steadfast love and support for over 90 years. She was proud of our accomplishments and supportive of our dreams and ambitions. She was a wonderful listener, and we always felt better after a good talk with her. She had strong convictions and was an active and interested participant in life until the very end.

Tags