DonnaLee Krumscheid

Donna Krumscheid, age 89, of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Living Hope Church, S3963 County Highway BD, Baraboo, officiated by Robert Stearns. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams St., Lake Delton and again on Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be at Spring Grove cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

