Donna V. Horne, 88, of Madison, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, August 7, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 26, 2023 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, with a luncheon to follow back at the church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Donna was born on December 20, 1934 in Platteville, Wisconsin, daughter of Emory and Charlotte “Lottie” (Slack) Johnsen. She was united in marriage to Charles G. “Chuck” Horne on February13, 1954. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2020. Donna was a legal secretary in Madison right after getting married, and was secretary for Chuck at The Benedict Insurance Agencyin Platteville. Donna worked at Gipps Clothing as a retail clerk and volunteered at the Platteville Thrift Store. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church, Platteville, where she was an active member and volunteered in many capacities. Above all Donna as an exceptional wife, mom, grandma and homemaker. She was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, cheering loudly for the Packers, Brewers, and Badger basketball. She was a lover of all dogs! She leaves behind her grand-dogs, Callie, Finnegan, Joker, Riley, Maverick and Tucker and great grand-dogs Lucy and Fredric.
Donna is survived by three daughters, Mary (Kathy), Ann (Rachel), and Kristin (Matt); four grandchildren, Erica (Matt), Nicholas (Angela), Mya (Alan), and Bree; two great-grandchildren, Damarius and Olivia; one sister, Pat Kliebenstein; three nieces, Pam (Ed) Moore, Linda (Gary) Ott, LuAnn Kliebenstein; and one nephew, Jeff (Carol) Kliebenstein; along with several special cousins and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, father and mother-in-law, John and Peg Horne, brothers-in-law, Clayton Kliebenstein and Wally Horne and sister-in-law, Phyllis Horne.
The family would like to THANK Oak Park Place in Madison for their wonderful care and making her part of their family. A special “thank you” to Renee Mandt who was an amazing caregiver for Donna.
