Oregon - Donna Tracy Moore, age 55, of Oregon, WI, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, on Thursday June 13, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones.

Donna was born April 7th, 1964, in Paris, TN. She was adopted by Judith G. Moore. Her youth and adulthood were spent in Madison, WI. Donna was gifted in poetry and had a passion for animals, especially elephants. Her kindness and generosity was a strong value, a legacy that will be continued by her daughters and granddaughters.

She is survived by her mother, Judith G. Moore, of Middleton, WI and daughters, Erin Robbins of Oregon, WI and Stacy Robbins of Baraboo, WI. Granddaughters include Lyla and Naomi Bingham, of Baraboo, WI. Additional family includes sister, Shirley Sigrist of Baraboo, WI. Special friends dear to her heart include Lisa Sell of Madison, WI and Dana Ray of Mt. Horeb, WI.

The family would like thank Dr. James Sosman and his team for excellence in caring for Donna. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice, UW-Palliative Care, as well as Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at the Natural Paths Sanctuary (Farley Center), 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona WI 53593 on Thursday, June 20th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Farley Center.

